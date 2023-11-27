

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (KKR), an investment firm, on Monday announced that it has acquired Potter Global Technologies from Gryphon Investors.



The financial details of the transaction have not been divulged.



Potter is a provider of fire safety and emergency communication equipment. These are used to monitor fire safety systems, detect fires and other life-threatening events, including communication with building occupants and first responders.



Potter is the latest acquisition by KKR's Ascendant Strategy, which invests in middle market businesses in North America as part of the firm's Americas Private Equity platform.



On Friday, KKR shares closed at $69.20, up 1.10% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken