BITGET

Bitget Expands Spot Trading Spectrum with MYRO Listing



27-Nov-2023 / 13:52 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | November 27, 2023 03:58 AM Eastern Standard Time Bitget, the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the listing of MYRO , the decentralized cryptocurrency powered by the Solana blockchain. The addition of MYRO to its platform further expands Bitget's spot trading spectrum, offering its users access to emerging and community-driven digital assets. The trading corridor will be open on November 27, 11 AM UTC. Myro is a decentralized cryptocurrency that is powered by the Solana blockchain. It is a community-driven project that is dedicated to making cryptocurrency more accessible and enjoyable for everyone. Leveraging the potential of the Solana blockchain, MYRO aims to provide a seamless crypto experience for both seasoned traders and newcomers, mirroring Bitget's commitment to inclusivity within the digital currency space. Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, states: "The rejuvenation of Solana and Bitget's unwavering support for diverse ecosystems aligns with Bitget's mission. One of our important objectives is to cultivate a Spot Market with diverse and high-quality projects, ensuring that our users have access to a broad array of opportunities." Bitget's decision to list MYRO underscores its commitment to enabling user access to trending coins and valuable projects. By actively broadening the variety of digital assets in its spot market, Bitget is creating opportunities for its user base to engage with promising and innovative projects. In the last three quarters of 2023 alone, Bitget's platform has welcomed over 255 new listings, signaling its dedication to expanding its users' investment horizons. Bitget's expansion of the spot trading spectrum aligns with the platform's continued efforts to support the market and foster diverse ecosystems. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, Bitget remains committed to providing its users with an ever-expanding array of investment options, keeping pace with the dynamic nature of the industry. About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/



Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



