Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D9K4 | ISIN: GB00B064NT52 | Ticker-Symbol: M7Z
Berlin
27.11.23
14:10 Uhr
0,002 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MEDIAZEST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
27.11.2023 | 14:00
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MediaZest Plc - Result of General Meeting

MediaZest Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Result of General Meeting

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that the resolutions were duly passed at the Group's General Meeting, which was held earlier today in Woking. Full details of the two resolutions are set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 9 November 2023 and available on the Company's website at: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

The results of the proxy voting for the General Meeting are set out below:

Resolution(*Special resolution)Total Shares VotedShares%
ForAgainstForAgainst
One41,157,39335,172,6055,984,78885.46%14.54%
Two*41,157,39335,172,6055,984,78885.46%14.54%

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, which was incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.