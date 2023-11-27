MediaZest Plc - Result of General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

27 November 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company" or the "Group"; AIM: MDZ)

Result of General Meeting

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that the resolutions were duly passed at the Group's General Meeting, which was held earlier today in Woking. Full details of the two resolutions are set out in the Notice of General Meeting dated 9 November 2023 and available on the Company's website at: https://www.mediazest.com/about/investor-relations/

The results of the proxy voting for the General Meeting are set out below:

Resolution(*Special resolution) Total Shares Voted Shares % For Against For Against One 41,157,393 35,172,605 5,984,788 85.46% 14.54% Two* 41,157,393 35,172,605 5,984,788 85.46% 14.54%

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, which was incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

