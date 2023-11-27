Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial & Operating Results

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TPC" or the "Company") (TSXV:TPC) is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. The associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

The Company's key achievements in the third quarter of 2023 included the following:

Achieved production average of 142 boe/d (85% Oil and Liquids) in the Q3/23, consistent with 143 boe/d in Q2/23. Average production in Q3/23 increased by 18% when comparing to 120 boe/d from the same period in 2022.

Gross Revenues of $1,030,617 or $78.65/boe in Q3/23, a 15% increase from $898,217 in Q2/23 and an 8% increase when comparing to $956,331 in Q3/22.

The Company entered into a physical crude oil agreement to hedge 50 bbls/d at a price of CAD$116.50 per barrel, resulting in a $1.87/boe increase to netbacks.

Net production expense of $660,800 or $50.43/boe in Q3/23, a 3% decrease from $51.95/boe in Q2/23 and a 13% decrease when comparing to Q3/22.

Operating netback (before derivatives) of $19.20/boe in Q3/23, a 245% improvement from $5.56/boe in Q2/23 and a 61% improvement to Q3/22.

Generated adjusted funds flow of $60,731 in Q3/23 ($0.00 per basic and diluted share) a 151% increase compared to a deficit of $120,205 ($0.00 per basic and diluted share) in Q2/23, and a 1,243% increase when compared to a deficit of $5,314 in Q3/22 ($0.00 per basic and diluted share).

Exited Q3/23 with a working capital surplus of $82,510 (see "Capital Management Measures").

Selected Quarterly Information

Selected Quarterly Information September 30,

2023 June 30,

2023 Sales volumes Natural Gas (mcf/d) 130 187 Oil and NGL (bbls/d) 121 112 Average boe/d (6:1) 142 143 Product prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 3.70 2.37 Oil and NGL ($/bbl) 88.74 84.26 Oil equivalent ($/boe) 78.65 69.02 ($) Financial results Gross Revenues 1,030,617 898,217 Cash provided by operating activities 2,195 51,449 Adjusted funds flow (2) 60,731 (120,205) Per share - basic - - Per share - diluted - - Net income (loss) (186,240) (466,342) Per share - basic - (0.01) Per share - diluted - (0.01) Capital expenditures 70,668 257,406 Acquisitions (1) - - Dispositions (1) - - Total assets 6,407,268 6,617,920 Net debt (2) (82,510) (67,978) Decommissioning obligations 3,163,255 3,378,739

1. Includes cash and non-cash consideration.

2. Capital Management Measure; See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures, Non-IFRS Financial Ratios and Capital Management Measures" Section of this MD&A

In the third quarter, the Company executed on several key objectives: a workover strategy focused on increasing oil production with high capital efficiencies, protected oil price downside by entering into its first fixed price oil hedge, added depth to its technical team, and continued making progress on reducing operating costs.

The Company's current production, based on field estimates, is 150 boe/d which is still very consistent with the second and third quarter of 2023 averages. The Company was able to mitigate production declines by preforming a three well workover program that commenced during the second quarter of 2023. The three well workover program at Vulcan and Murray Lake included adding perforations and performing an acid squeeze. Total cost of this workover program was approximately $269,000. The Company is very encouraged by its ability to maintain consistent production levels in its core oil areas with minimal capital.

The Company will continue to assess uses of the free cash flow profile given the increase in asset performance paired with commodity levels, while balancing future land acquisitions and production acquisition opportunities.

An updated corporate presentation can be found at www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

