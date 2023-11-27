Nitches, Inc.: Nitches Inc Gears Up for a Remarkable 2024 with Tover Spirits Launch and Strategic Partnerships

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / As 2023 draws to a close, Nitches Inc (OTC PINK:NICH) is thrilled to announce significant milestones for its wholly own brand, Tover Spirits, paving the way for an exciting Q1 2024 launch. Positioned for success, Tover is set to collaborate with some of the industry's leading alcoholic beverage companies, fostering enduring partnerships that will propel the brand to new heights in the competitive alcohol industry.

"Our vision is to establish Tover Spirits as a household name in the alcohol industry, and partnering with industry giants is a crucial step in achieving this goal," said John Morgan, CEO at Nitches Inc.

Throughout 2023, Tover Spirits meticulously crafted a brand that promises to dominate conversations in the upcoming year. The brand's preview at the International Fort Lauderdale Boat Show received positive feedback, setting the stage for an even more momentous presence at the upcoming private event, Art Basel 2023.

Tover Spirits is eagerly anticipating Q1 2024 and is gearing up to unveil new partnerships that will redefine its trajectory in the market. The company's milestones for the upcoming year include:



1. **Partnership with a National Alcohol Beverage Company:** Tover Spirits is on the verge of forging a strategic alliance with a major player in the alcoholic beverage industry.



2. **National Distributor Agreement:** In advanced negotiations, Tover Spirits is poised to sign on with a National Distributor, ensuring widespread availability of its products.



3. **Celebration of New Partnerships and Prestigious Events:** Tover Spirits is set to announce collaborations with new clients and participation in prestigious events, further solidifying its position in the market.



4. **Tover Brand Partnerships:** Anticipate exciting partnerships with recognizable companies that will elevate the Tover brand and expand its reach.



5. **Exchange Listing Application:** Tover Spirits is diligently working towards filing its registration statement (S-1) and applying for a higher exchange listing, with aspirations of joining the prestigious ranks of NASDAQ.



As Nitches Inc approaches the new year, these developments signify not only the company's growth but also its commitment to establishing Tover Spirits as an influential player in the alcohol industry.



For media inquiries, please contact:

John Morgan

CEO

Info@nitchescorp.com

About Nitches Inc:

Nitches is a multifaceted holding company with multiple brands in the luxury apparel and merchandise sector as well as a budding new whiskey Brand called "Tover" through it's wholly owned subsidiary "Life Style of Spirits. With a track record of successfully bringing products to market from idea to implementation. the company is poised for continued success in the evolving Spirits landscape.

Nitches is a trailblazing company dedicated to creating extraordinary and unforgettable luxury lifestyle experiences. With a commitment to excellence, Nitches curates events and partnerships that redefine the boundaries of luxury and sophistication.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about Nitches Corp's industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Nitches Corp undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Nitches, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810098/nitches-inc-otc-pink-nich-gears-up-for-a-remarkable-2024-with-tover-spirits-launch-and-strategic-partnerships