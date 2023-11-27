WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' for the ninth consecutive year in Everest Group's Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023. The 'Leader' category includes providers demonstrating high levels of vision and capability and high levels of market impact. WNS was also named a 'Star Performer' by Everest Group based on the company's year-over-year improvement on the PEAK Matrix

WNS has maintained its leadership position by advancing digitally-led solutions across the end-to-end P&C insurance ecosystem, delivering business transformation to improve processing and customer experience, and incorporating advanced ESG analytics across claims management, underwriting, and agent/broker evaluation. The assessment also highlights WNS as a P&C provider of choice in the UK, including specialized capabilities in servicing the Lloyd's of London market, brokers, and agencies. Everest Group has also highlighted WNS' evolving positioning as a technology and operations provider through its 'Digital Insurance-in-a-box' offering (InVog). The offering combines platform capabilities and Business Process Services (BPS) to foster comprehensive digital transformation including both core technology and processes.

"WNS' years of deep domain experience backed by strategic engagements with global P&C clients provide the foundation for delivering digital transformation across the P&C value chain. WNS has created a strong suite of unique, end-to-end insurance solutions including outcome-led services that leverage AI, Gen AI and advanced analytics. These have enabled insurance companies to accelerate their digital journeys to help optimize costs and operations, detect and eliminate fraud, and enhance customer experience," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"Amidst the turbulent waters of economic uncertainty and mounting operational costs fueled by soaring inflation, insurance enterprises are increasingly turning to service providers to rein in expenses and optimize operations. WNS continues to be a preferred P&C insurance BPS provider due to its proactive approach, precision, and transformational foresight for insurance operational excellence. It has enhanced its capabilities in claims and policy servicing areas by leveraging automation and analytics through its Unified Analytics Platform, along with new InsurTech partnerships, helping the insurance enterprises to enhance their operational efficiency," said Abhi Kothari, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Additionally, WNS' 'in-a-box solution' providing analytics and AI solutions are helping them elevate their relationships with the insurance enterprises and strengthen its leadership position as a Star Performer in Everest Group Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance BPS PEAK Matrix Assessment 2023."

WNS has over 65 global P&C clients across the end-to-end insurance value chain covering personal, commercial and specialty lines. WNS offers a full suite of digital-first services that leverage deep domain knowledge, unique accelerators, InsurTech partnerships, advanced analytics, and domain-led solutions to innovate and transform operations for P&C insurers. The company has over 11,500 global employees supporting P&C clients, including domain-certified staff, actuarial teams, and dedicated data scientists.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS combines deep industry knowledge with technology, analytics, and process expertise to co-create innovative, digitally led transformational solutions with over 600 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of BPM solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of September 30, 2023, WNS had 59,873 professionals across 67 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit www.wns.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Safe Harbor Provision

This document includes information which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied are discussed in our most recent Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. WNS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231123435005/en/

Contacts:

Investors:

David Mackey

EVP Finance Head of Investor Relations

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+1 (646) 908-2615

david.mackey@wns.com

Media:

Archana Raghuram

EVP Global Head Marketing Communications

WNS (Holdings) Limited

+91 (22) 4095 2397

archana.raghuram@wns.com; pr@wns.com