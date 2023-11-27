Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Receives Purchase Order for SD7 Handsets and VK7 Vehicle Kits for Use in New Vertical Market

Devices to be deployed for use in remote mining operations, enabled by Ambra Solutions' private LTE/5G network.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA, SYTAW) "Siyata" or the "Company"), a global developer and vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) handsets and accessories, today announced that it has received a purchase order from its Canadian resell partner and private LTE/5G engineering firm, Solutions Ambra, Inc. ("Ambra") for the Company's SD7 Push-to-Talk (PTT) handsets, VK7 vehicle kits and related accessories.

The order is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's devices will be deployed at a remote mining operation located in Northern Canada.

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata, said, "This order establishes Siyata in a new vertical market and demonstrates the compatibility and durability of products. Our hardware will operate on a private LTE/5G network that Ambra created and deployed specifically to service mining operations in a remote area. Telecom coverage by mainstream providers is generally broad, but there are remote areas where coverage is not ubiquitous. Accordingly, there is a current and growing trend of mining companies turning to private cellular-based networks to support operations with reliable and secure communications. Importantly, the private network provides the backbone and catalyst for transitioning away from land mobile radio communication. We know that Ambra Solutions are experts in mission-critical communications having already deployed many private LTE/5G networks in underground and open-pit mines, so we are happy to work with them. We believe there is a compelling opportunity for our solutions to be used on private networks such as with mining operations, where reliable communication is critical to safety and efficient operations."

Mr. Eric L'Heureux, CEO of Solutions Ambra, Inc., said, "We are pleased to work with Siyata Mobile Inc. on this deployment of its SD7 Handsets and accessories for our mining customer, and we think that Ambra and Siyata have the potential to work together on similar innovative projects in future."

About Solutions Ambra, Inc.

Ambra Solutions is the world leader in the deployment of private 4G/5G networks. The engineering firm, founded in 2007, is revolutionizing telecommunications for mission-critical operations. Ambra Solutions prides itself on being an integrator of state-of-the-art technology and a manufacturer of customized products tailored for sustaining harsh environments. Their team of highly specialized engineers and technicians distinguishes itself by a thirst for doing the impossible and a passion for offering personalized solutions, thereby transforming contracts into partnerships. Visit www.ambra.co to know more about their solutions and find out how Ambra can become a partner today. Connect with them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global developer and vendor of next-generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories. Its portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today.

In support of our Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade In-Vehicle solutions and Cellular Booster systems enabling our customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak.

Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

