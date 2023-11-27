Royalty Management Holding Co. Showcases Ferrox Holdings, a Portfolio Company Preparing to Commence Mining Operations in South Africa

Ferrox is a low-cost producer of titanium, vanadium, and pig iron, materials that play important roles in the rapidly expanding infrastructure and electrification economies

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Royalty Management Holding Co. (NASDAQ:RMCO)(NASDAQ:RMCOW) (the "Company"), a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high-value assets in a sustainable market environment, provides a spotlight on one of its portfolio companies: Ferrox Holdings Ltd. ("Ferrox").

Ferrox has completed substantial onsite development to commence operations. Highlights of the venture include:

Established in 2006, Ferrox, a British Virgin Island registered company, holds world-class titanium ilmenite ore deposits in South Africa, where it is currently developing the mining and production of titanium, iron, and vanadium products.

Ferrox owns the Tivani Mining Deposit, its flagship asset. Located in the mining-friendly Limpopo Province of South Africa, this project has undergone substantial work and development to date.

The Tivani Project is strategically located in an area well known for its mining and smelting operations. It is situated 338 km from Johannesburg and 416 km from the nearest deep-water port in Maputo, Mozambique.

Extensive preparations, studies, and development have been completed by the Ferrox team. More than USD 70 million has been invested in the asset's development work, including geological assessments, mine planning, exploration of mineral processing alternatives, identification of potential product sales, engagement in corporate social responsibility activities with local communities, and the legal licensing aspects within South Africa.

Ferrox's product capabilities include: Titanium products: Ilmenite Concentrate, Titanium Metal, Titanium Dioxide, and Ferro Titanium; Vanadium products: Vanadium Pentoxide and Ferro Vanadium; and Iron products: magnetite concentrate, and pig iron.



Royalty Management Holding Co. remains actively engaged in pursuing investment and development prospects across a range of industries. With a specific focus on emerging and transitional sector opportunities, the Company is building a diverse portfolio of royalties, rents, and revenue shares.

About Ferrox Holdings Ltd.

Ferrox Holdings is majority owner of Tivani Project; ilmenite (TiO2), iron, vanadium (V2O5) and phosphate project which is in an advance development stage. It is located in long term mining region of the Limpopo Province in South Africa. Founded in the British Virgin Islands (BVI), Ferrox is the holding company for several South African subsidiaries including Tivani (Pty) Limited (Tivani) and Tivani-LMS (Pty) Limited (LMS). The company focus is on Sub Saharan Africa, a continent rich in mineral resources. Ferrox is fully permitted (Mining, Water Rights, Land Use Rights) and fully compliant with South African black economic empowerment legislation. The Tivani project is 26% owned by Red River Exploration and Mining (Pty) Limited (the BEE compliant vehicle) while Ferrox, through Tivani holds a 64% interest. www.ferroxholdings.com

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Corporation is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a sustainable market environment. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit royaltymgmtcorp.com.

