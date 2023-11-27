King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre: KFSH&RC Jeddah Hosts The 10th International Nursing Conference Gathering Renowned Global Experts and Specialists

- Honorary Accreditation of the Nursing Residency Program announced

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 10th International Nursing Conference commenced this morning in Jeddah, themed 'Nurses: As Catalysts, Navigators & Innovators in Healthcare'. Organized by the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC), the conference aims to create a unified platform for healthcare professionals to share insights and experiences. It also focuses on transforming healthcare delivery, advancing the nursing profession, and strengthening the hospital's stature as a global leader in nursing practices.

Marking its first edition post the COVID-19 pandemic era, this year's conference, spanning three days, features a lineup of 14 keynote sessions, 40 concurrent sessions, 10 in-depth workshops, and 55 simultaneous presentations. The expected attendance is around 650 individuals.

In a significant announcement at today's conference, the Nursing Residency Program at Jeddah's King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center received the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) accreditation, achieving an honor status. This accreditation distinguishes the hospital as the first and only healthcare institution outside the United States to be recognized with this level of excellence by the ANCC.

The goal of the accredited Nursing Residency Program is to provide recent nursing graduates with essential knowledge and hands-on experience. This initiative is designed to ensure that they are well-prepared to deliver top-tier patient care, upholding the highest standards of healthcare excellence.

KFSH&RC has been inducted into the esteemed 'Sigma Theta Tau' International Honor Society of Nursing. This membership, a first for any non-academic healthcare institution outside the United States, underscores the hospital's role as a frontrunner in nursing practices, not just in the Middle East but on the global stage.

With this membership, KFSH&RC staff gain access to an extensive collection of scientific resources and world-class nursing practices from leading healthcare institutions globally. Such access is pivotal for elevating the standard of nursing care, advancing healthcare outcomes, and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Moreover, the membership allows the hospital to share its expertise and practices accumulated over more than four decades in the fields of nursing and healthcare with over 600 healthcare institutions and a network of over 100,000 members worldwide. These members are part of an association committed to advancing nursing knowledge, education, learning, and service by fostering communities of practice, education, and research.

Celebrating its 20th year, the conference is set to explore pivotal themes in the nursing sector. Top on the agenda is the integral role of nursing in achieving the ambitious objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. The event will also delve into the future of healthcare, particularly how technology and innovation are reshaping the landscape. Discussions will extend to the sustainability of healthcare services, alongside strategic insights into nurse recruitment and retention. Additionally, the conference will spotlight the latest advancements in nursing research and the critical role of evidence-based practices in modern healthcare.

The King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre stands out globally for its specialized healthcare and advanced nursing services. Notably, it has been awarded the prestigious Magnet accreditation for the third time in a row, a testament to its excellence in nursing. This accreditation, from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), represents the global gold standard in nursing. It is an honor reserved for elite hospitals that demonstrate exceptional nursing services, high-quality patient care, innovative practices, and remarkable medical outcomes. This recognition is highly selective, with only about 8% of hospitals worldwide achieving this status.

