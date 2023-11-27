Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
27.11.2023 | 14:46
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc (U10C LN) 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
27-Nov-2023 / 14:15 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 24-Nov-2023 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 6.6386 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13658043 
CODE: U10C LN 
ISIN: LU1407890547 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1407890547 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      U10C LN 
Sequence No.:  287522 
EQS News ID:  1782761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2023 08:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.