Ekran System, a top insider risk management solutions provider, partners with KuppingerCole Analysts for a webinar titled "The Anatomy of Inside Threats: Understanding the Risks in Financial Institutions."

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231123413739/en/

Scheduled to take place on November 29, this exclusive online event brings together experts from Ekran System and KuppingerCole Analysts to delve into the complexities of insider threats, mechanisms, vulnerabilities, and proactive strategies to mitigate such risks effectively.

By participating in this webinar, you will

Gain an understanding of insider threats and their implications for financial institutions.

Win best practices for creating a robust insider threat program.

Discover how to manage privileged access, monitor subcontractors and terminal servers, meet compliance requirements, and audit user activities effectively.

Stay ahead of the curve in protecting your institution from internal threats that can have devastating consequences

Event Details

Title: The Anatomy of Inside Threats: Understanding the Risks in Financial Institutions

Date: November 29

Time: 4:00pm CET, 10:00am EST

Registration: https://www.kuppingercole.com/events/anatomy-of-inside-threats?ref=Ekran1

About speakers:

Eugene Lymar Chief Product Officer of Ekran System, +10 years in IT, expert in administrating insider threat management solutions. Eugene helps Ekran System continuously prove its position as one of the market-leading insider threat management solutions. He monitors market trends and competitors' updates. Then, Eugene matches them with analytics and insights from leaders in various industries to identify what new product features we can add to Ekran System to help our customers meet current challenges.

John Tolbert Lead Analyst and Managing Director of KuppingerCole, Inc (US). As Lead Analyst, John covers a number of different research areas, outlined below. John also advises cybersecurity and IAM vendors, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, regarding their product and service roadmaps.

For more information about Ekran System and its comprehensive suite of insider threat detection and prevention solutions, please visit www.ekransystem.com

About Ekran System

Ekran System is a full-cycle insider risk management platform that is designed to help you deter, detect, and disrupt insider threats at the earliest stages.

Our customers simplify, automate, and streamline their insider risk management activities with Ekran System. Our software is featured by Gartner in their 2022 Market Guide for Insider Risk Management Solutions and recommended in NIST Special Publication.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231123413739/en/

Contacts:

Ekran System Team

Email: info@ekransystem.com