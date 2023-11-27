EchoNous and United Medical Instruments Join Forces to Accelerate Kosmos Growth in the USA

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / EchoNous, a trailblazer in AI-enabled point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS) technology, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with United Medical Instruments (UMI), a leading ultrasound equipment provider with over two decades of expertise. As we continue to expand our own direct sales force for the hospital market, this initiative is part of EchoNous's broader strategy to meet the escalating demand in the private office sector and fuel its ongoing expansion. By bolstering its direct sales force and leveraging UMI's robust network and trusted reputation, EchoNous is poised to expand its market presence, particularly within the private office sector in the United States.

UMI is renowned for its comprehensive ultrasound solutions and exceptional service, as shown in its commitment to customer satisfaction and around-the-clock support. Through this collaboration, EchoNous and UMI are set to increase Kosmos accessibility, putting state-of-the-art POCUS technology into more hands, and driving mutual growth.

"EchoNous is on a mission to make expert insights accessible to every ultrasound user by revolutionizing POCUS technology, and joining forces with UMI significantly accelerates our journey," said Graham Cox, CEO of EchoNous. "Together, we're set to expand our footprint and bring advanced diagnostic capabilities to more healthcare professionals nationwide."

"Partnering with EchoNous aligns perfectly with our dedication to expanding and enhancing our handheld ultrasound portfolio to include products featuring advanced online apps and AI technology," remarked Mansoor Ghanavati, CEO and President at UMI. "Our combined strengths will ensure that more clinicians have access to the innovative Kosmos system, enhancing patient care across the board.

About EchoNous

Based in Redmond, Washington, EchoNous is reshaping the landscape of point-of-care ultrasound with every innovation. By fusing unparalleled ultrasound performance with industry-leading AI, EchoNous provides clinicians with rapid, accurate insights, improving patient outcomes across healthcare environments. For more information, visit www.echonous.com.

About UMI

Headquartered in San Jose, California, United Medical Instruments (UMI) is a global supplier of ultrasound equipment and solutions that has been catering to the diverse needs of thousands of clients for the past 25 years. UMI is relied upon as a trusted source, providing cutting-edge ultrasound products, upgrades, service, and training-all at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.umiultrasound.com.

