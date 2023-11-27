Chronosphere Joins the AWS ISV Accelerate Program

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Chronosphere , a leading cloud native observability platform, today announced at AWS re:Invent 2023 that it has joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or work with AWS. The program helps AWS Partners drive new business by directly connecting participating ISVs with the AWS Sales organization.

Chronosphere on AWS will provide an observability solution that helps joint customers know, triage, and understand the behavior of containers and microservices on AWS. This offering helps DevOps teams control the speed, scale, and complexity that emerges from the technology and organizational changes of their cloud native technology stack. The solution is now available for purchase in AWS Marketplace.

"At DoorDash we connect 20 million consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries worldwide. We were looking to mitigate operational costs associated with our cloud native infrastructure," said Ryan Sokol, VP of Engineering at DoorDash. "To ensure each consumer gets great service every time, we partnered with Chronosphere to modernize our telemetry while improving visibility, performance and reliability of applications and containerized infrastructure running on AWS. Since moving to Chronosphere, 90% of DoorDash engineers have adopted the platform and we've reduced our observability data volumes by 54% leading to a cost savings of more than $40M over 3 years."

"We are proud to have this validation of our observability platform and view the opportunity to work with AWS to help our customers move forward on their cloud native journey," said Martin Mao, Chronosphere CEO. "We look forward to helping even more customers with our deep domain expertise in observability and support for emerging cloud native technologies."

The AWS ISV Accelerate Program provides Chronosphere with co-sell support and benefits to meet customer needs through collaboration with AWS field sellers globally. Co-selling provides better customer outcomes and assures mutual commitment from AWS and its Partners.

The news comes as more and more organizations are reporting that existing observability solutions don't work at scale. The Enterprise Strategy Group's recent report "Observability and Demystifying AIOps" found that 91% of organizations said they faced challenges that prevented them from realizing the full potential of the systems they have already deployed, with the scalability and reliability of the observability tools themselves being the top concern.

AWS ISV Accelerate Program members are held to the industry's highest standards and must undergo a comprehensive evaluation to gain acceptance into the program. Chronosphere participated in a thorough architectural and security review to ensure the quality and design of our solutions. Proof of customer excellence was also reviewed to validate the successes Chronosphere's customers have achieved across industry verticals.

