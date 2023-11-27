Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Discount Control Policy - Announcement of tender offer

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 27

Fidelity Emerging Markets Limited (the 'Company')

Discount Control Policy - Announcement of tender offer



The Board of Directors is mindful that the Company's shares have traded at a discount to NAV for some time, and frequently deliberates appropriate discount control mechanisms to address the imbalance between the demand and supply of the Company's shares. In recognition of this, on 13 November 2023, the Company implemented a share buyback programme to repurchase up to 14.99% of issued share capital, subject to authority for such repurchases being renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 7 December 2023. The Board intends to continue using its buyback programme to address the discount to NAV with the ambition that it may ultimately be maintained in single digits in normal market conditions on a sustainable basis.

In addition, and in recognition of the imbalance between demand and supply of the shares, the Board has decided to undertake a tender offer for up to 15% of issued share capital to be announced in Q1 2024 to support the share buyback programme. The pricing of the tender offer is expected to be at the prevailing NAV per share less 2 per cent. The tender offer will be subject to shareholder approval, which will be sought at a general meeting of the Company. Further details of the structure and timing of the tender offer and associated general meeting will be announced in due course.

For further information, please contact:

George Bayer Fidelity International george.bayer@fil.com +44 (0)20 7961 4240 Gaudi Le Roux Jefferies International Limited gleroux@jefferies.com +44 (0)20 7548 4060 +44 (0)79 7772 0950 Rupert Budge J.P. Morgan Cazenove +44 207 134 7837 M: +44 747 591 6106 rupert.budge@jpmorgan.com

