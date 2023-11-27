Impact Fusion International Inc.: Impact Fusion International Announces Its First Feedlot Order in Texas

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Impact Fusion International Inc. (OTC PINK:IFUS)

The Company is pleased to report that it has received an order from a large feedlot in east Texas. The rancher picked up his first order in an extended dump trailer the week of November 13, 2023. It is estimated by the feedlot owner that we will be shipping up to two extended dump trailers of SGP+ per week in order to adequately feed his cattle. The number of future weekly shipments will be adjusted by the rancher as required. We have also received an order from a dairy located in Louisiana which is scheduled to ship this week.

The Company has retained the services of a sales team to process customers using SGP+ throughout the USA. The team will be representing Impact Fusion at various conventions, symposiums and trade shows organized by the USA Beef and Dairy Cattle industries and councils through June 2024.

Our first attendance will be at the AG EXPO (https://www.agexpo.org) hosted by the North Louisiana Agri-Business Council January 12 - 14, 2024. According to their website, since the early 1980's AG EXPO "has provided a means to educate the public, both youth and adult, on the many ways agriculture touches daily lives. This premier event is attended annually by 10,000 to 20,000 visitors from the region."

Marc Walther, CEO, stated "I am very confident that this new sales team will be effective in educating beef ranchers and dairy farmers as to the efficacy of SGP+ and I will be attending this event with them."

Our 1-800-775-4130 is always open for questions and you may also reach us at: impactfusionintl@gmail.com.

Back to Work!

Marc Walther

About Impact Fusion International Inc.

Impact Fusion International, Inc. is in the business of marketing products in the "Health and Wellness" sector of all international markets. It is the company's mission to invent, develop and market these proprietary products worldwide for the health and well-being of humans and animals.

The information contained in this release includes some statement that are not purely historical and that are "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our and their management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including our financial condition, results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipates," "believes," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "might," "plans," "possible," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "should," "would" and similar expressions, or the negatives of such terms, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and the potential effects on the parties and the corporate and administrative transactions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact:

Impact Fusion International Inc.

204 Highway 1011

Napoleonville LA 70390

1-800-775-4130

Email: impactfusionintl@gmail.com

https://www.impactfusionbrands.com/brands

Updates can be found at the official Impact Fusion Twitter account @impactfusioni

SOURCE: Impact Fusion International Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/810141/impact-fusion-international-announces-its-first-feedlot-order-in-texas