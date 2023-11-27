Alibaba Group: Alibaba Joins the World Business Council for Sustainable Development

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA and HKEX:9988 (HKD Counter) and 89988 (RMB Counter), "Alibaba" or "Alibaba Group") has joined a group of over 200 of the world's leading sustainable businesses as the newest member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

The initial focus of the collaboration between WBCSD and Alibaba will be on Climate Action, particularly in finding innovative ways to leverage Alibaba's platforms for broad decarbonization and work with WBCSD members on the Avoided Emissions framework and methodologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alibaba Group to WBCSD. Their commitment to advancing sustainability and decarbonization aligns with our vision for a better world where 9 billion people live well, within planetary boundaries. Alibaba's position as the largest e-commerce and digital technology company from Asia to join WBCSD will bring valuable platforms and technological capabilities to our collaborative efforts," said Peter Bakker, President and CEO of WBCSD.

"Alibaba is committed to responsible corporate practices and environmental stewardship," said Toby Xu, Chief Financial Officer of Alibaba Group and Chair of the Group's Sustainability Steering Committee. "We strive to work with our partners across industries to create enduring, wide-ranging, and impactful value for our stakeholders. We are excited to collaborate with WBCSD on advancing our climate actions, along with other initiatives, that contribute to a net-zero and sustainable future."

Alibaba Group, a diverse ecosystem with over a billion users and millions of small businesses, is powered by a global workforce from over 60 countries and regions. ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is a cornerstone strategy for Alibaba, with a vision to not only achieve its own sustainability goals but also empower consumers, merchants, and partners to create positive social and environmental impacts through its platform.

Alibaba has pledged to achieve carbon neutrality in its own operations by 2030 and introduced a Scope 3+ target. The concept of 'Scope 3+' is based on the potential of leveraging its digital technology and platforms to enable and engage a wider group of stakeholders to promote low-carbon products, services and behaviors. In the fiscal year that ended March 2023, Alibaba accomplished Scope 3+ emission reductions of 22.907 million MtCO2e.

Please refer to the Alibaba Group 2023 ESG Report for more details about Alibaba's ESG targets and progress.

About the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD)

The World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) is a premier global, CEO-led community of over 200 of the world's leading sustainable businesses. Our mission is to accelerate the required transformation of businesses, their value chains, and the systems in which they operate, to limit the impact of the climate crisis, restore nature and tackle inequality.

Together with our members, we tackle the pressing sustainability challenges of the climate emergency, the loss of nature, and mounting inequality. We offer solutions to accelerate value chain transformation across essential sectors of business activity, including food & agriculture, products & materials, energy, transport & mobility, and built environment. We are also collectively reshaping financial systems to reward sustainable decision-making through a lower cost of capital and helping businesses succeed.

We empower our community of business leaders to raise ambition for a better world, deliver action at speed and scale in their operations and value chains, and sharpen the accountability of their performance. Our members are driving progress within their businesses through the exchange of best practices, education, standards and protocols, and tools and technology.

Our member companies come from all business sectors and all major economies, representing a combined revenue of more than USD $8.5 trillion and 19 million employees. Our global network of almost 70 national business councils gives our members unparalleled reach across the globe.

Together, we are the leading voice of business for sustainability, united by our vision of a world in which 9+ billion people can live well, within planetary boundaries, by mid-century.

www.wbcsd.org

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group's mission is to make it easy to do business anywhere. The company aims to build the future infrastructure of commerce. It envisions that its customers will meet, work and live at Alibaba, and that it will be a good company that lasts for 102 years.

www.alibabagroup.com

