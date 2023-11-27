Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for OncoZenge AB is removed (603/23)

On August 3, 2023, the shares in OncoZenge AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to the Company's decision to pause the development of BupiZenge and intention to seek a company within the life science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The Company had further stated that if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed possible, or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to liquidate the Company. On November 24, 2023, the Company issued a press release with a strategy update. The press release describes inter alia a partner led strategy for the development of BupiZenge and that based on current assumptions, the previously communicated capital needs of 60 MSEK no longer applies. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove observation status for the shares in OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code SE0015504097, order book ID 216185). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB