Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QNQR | ISIN: SE0015504097 | Ticker-Symbol: 8LY
Frankfurt
27.11.23
08:26 Uhr
0,291 Euro
+0,028
+10,67 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ONCOZENGE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
27.11.2023 | 15:58
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for OncoZenge AB is removed (603/23)

On August 3, 2023, the shares in OncoZenge AB (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to the Company's decision to pause the
development of BupiZenge and intention to seek a company within the life
science sector to make a reverse take-over or to merge with. The Company had
further stated that if a reverse take-over or a merger is not deemed possible,
or if sufficient financing is not secured, the alternative is to liquidate the
Company. 



On November 24, 2023, the Company issued a press release with a strategy
update. The press release describes inter alia a partner led strategy for the
development of BupiZenge and that based on current assumptions, the previously
communicated capital needs of 60 MSEK no longer applies. 



With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove observation
status for the shares in OncoZenge AB (ONCOZ, ISIN code SE0015504097, order
book ID 216185). 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.