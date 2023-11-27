Ramp

Ramp Provides Exclusive Global Off-Ramp Capabilities for Worldcoin (WLD) Token Holders via World App



NEWS RELEASE BY RAMP London, England | November 27, 2023 09:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Ramp, a global on- and off-ramp provider connecting the crypto economy with the traditional financial system, is now providing global off-ramping capabilities for WLD via World App (limited capabilities specific to geography and local regulations), the first Worldcoin wallet, designed to bring digital identity and global finance to all. As the global off-ramp provider for WLD, Ramp is poised to play a pivotal role in supporting the Worldcoin project's mission of giving everyone access to the global economy. As a result of the agreement with World App creator Tools for Humanity, World App users in applicable regions can easily convert their WLD into fiat currency (available in markets where the WLD token is available), unlocking the power of their digital assets for everyday use initially through debit and credit cards, with even more payout options to come. "We're incredibly proud to provide our on and off-ramping services to millions of people to enable the seamless conversion of their WLD into fiat,. Moreover, we're excited to contribute to Worldcoin's mission to create a more accessible, human-centric digital economy, and we're looking forward to continuing to build on this partnership," said Szymon Sypniewicz, CEO at Ramp. "Ramp's global footprint combined with its consumer-friendly UX, complement the intentional and inclusive design of World App," said Tiago Sada , head of product at Tools for Humanity, a contributor to the Worldcoin Project. "Bringing the capabilities that Ramp provides to World App and holders of Orb-verified World IDs, helps individuals globally experience increased financial freedom and access." Launched in July, Worldcoin aims to make the digital economy maximally inclusive by providing users with a secure, privacy-enhancing and verified digital verification of their uniqueness and humanness via a World ID . World IDs are currently kept on an individual's own phone. Users can access World ID through World App which has 4.1 million users worldwide and 2.4 million people from 34 countries hold Orb-verified World IDs. Nearly 30 million WLD were claimed in 50 days following the Worldcoin launch - an amount now eligible for direct off-ramping via Ramp. When Worldcoin launched, Ramp made headlines as the first global crypto on-ramp provider to offer direct purchases of WLD to users where the token is available. Now Ramp enables two-way conversions between WLD and fiat. About Ramp Ramp is a financial technology company building solutions that connect the crypto economy with today's global financial infrastructure. Through its core on- and off-ramp products, Ramp provides businesses and individuals across 150+ countries with a streamlined and smooth experience when converting between cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. Ramp is fully integrated with the world's major payment methods, including debit and credit cards, bank transfers, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and more. Contact Details Leora Schreiber pr@marketacross.com



