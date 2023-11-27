Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
27.11.2023 | 16:02
'One Call Solves It All': Utility Concierge Teams Up With Tom Ferry to Make Moving Easier

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Utility Concierge (UC), the nation's leader for home service connections, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with Tom Ferry, one of the top real estate coaches in the country. This partnership aims to improve the real estate agent service offering to millions of movers nationwide.



In just one call, UC helps movers select and order their home services (like electricity, internet, cable, home security and more). From there, UC makes sure these connections are in place by the time they move in. This adds tremendous value to the real estate agent's service offering - saving their clients hours of time and loads of stress.

With Utility Concierge, real estate agents can now focus more on what they do best (such as closing more deals) while leaving the tedious questions about utilities and home services to their dedicated Concierge. The result of this is a better experience, happier clients and more referrals.

"We add value to the real estate agent's offering by making life easier for homebuyers," said Gabe Abshire, CEO of Utility Concierge. "Our service makes the real estate agent look like a rock star and helps them establish a lifetime connection with their client.

"This partnership with Tom Ferry is going to allow us to further our vision of making Utility Concierge a standard part of every move."

Utility Concierge and Tom Ferry are united to make the dream of a stress-free move come true - all while helping agents deliver an incredible service experience to their clients.

About Utility Concierge

Founded in 2009, Utility Concierge helps movers nationwide connect utilities and home services at the new place - saving them time, money, and stress. UC works with thousands of real estate agents and referral partners - becoming a go-to service for everyone in the midst of moving.

About Tom Ferry

Tom Ferry, one of the nation's top real estate coaches, offers world-class training and coaching to real estate professionals - empowering them to deliver an unparalleled real estate experience for their clients.

Contact Information

Jeff Brown
Director Of Marketing
jeff.brown@utilityconcierge.com
(972) 838-6825

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uLDexxigHMk

SOURCE: Utility Concierge

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808938/one-call-solves-it-all-utility-concierge-teams-up-with-tom-ferry-to-make-moving-easier

