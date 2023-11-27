Emission Monitoring System Market worth $5.0 billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global emission monitoring system market size is expected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 to USD 5.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Many industries, including power generation, cement, oil & gas, and chemicals, release harmful or toxic gases into the environment. These gases, including sulfur oxides (Sox), nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), carbon dioxide (CO2), and ammonia (NH?), have a negative impact on human health and the overall ecosystem.

The gases contribute to climate change, ozone depletion, and acidification, and deposition of nitrogen compounds, which can destabilize the social structure of affected regions. For this reason, many countries have implemented regulations that require continuous monitoring and measurement of actual emission levels.

The market for services segment is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period.

Emission monitoring systems require periodic maintenance and software upgrades once installed at a plant. A company hires trained service providers to install, operate, and maintain an emission monitoring system. Services include installation, training, and maintenance. The manufacturers and third-party providers of EMS can offer these services. Some of the companies that are offering these installation, training, and maintenance services to their customers include Siemens (Germany), Emerson Electric Co. (US), ABB (Switzerland), SICK AG (Germany), Baker Hughes Company (US), Opsis AB (Sweden), and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US).

Continuous emission monitoring systems are expected to hold a substantial market share during the forecast period.

Standards related to emissions set by various government organizations, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA), are prompting companies to adopt emission monitoring systems to track emission levels. CEMS are used in industries such as power generation, chemicals, and oil & gas. There are two methods of gas sampling techniques used by CEMS-in-situ and extractive. Some companies offering CEMS are ABB (Switzerland), AMETEK. Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Siemens (Germany), SICK AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), and HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan). CEMcaptain GAA610-M offered by ABB is an advanced gas monitoring system, which is mainly designed for marine applications.

Building materials industry segment to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The building materials industry comprises cement and glass factories. Cement production emits a considerable volume of dust and dry waste that contaminates the environment. It also emits gaseous compounds, such as NOx, SO2, CO, CO2, H2O, HCl, HF, NH3, CH4, and Hg. Hence, the installation of CEMS at these plants helps to optimize cement production processes with the help of CEMS data and reduce emissions. For example, CEMS data can be used to adjust the fuel-to-air ratio in the kiln to reduce NOx emissions. Additionally, cement plants produce a significant amount of dust and other pollutants. CEMS can help cement plants reduce their environmental impact by monitoring and controlling their emissions. Various authorities, such as TÜV, US EPA, and China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, have set guidelines and product certifications for emission monitoring systems used in the building materials industry.

North America is expected to hold a significant market share of the emission monitoring system industry during the forecast period.

The US is a developed country with large-scale manufacturing industries, such as aerospace, automobile, oil & gas, and power generation. A strong industrial base and stringent regulations for process industries and emission monitoring are some of the key factors driving the demand for emission monitoring solutions across the US. The chemicals industry in the US serves both domestic and sizable international markets and is the major industry that contributes to the country's economy. The country is also one of the major producers and consumers of energy. Oil production processes need emission monitoring. In the oil & gas industry, the country is one of the largest oil and gas producers.

The key players in the emission monitoring system companies include AMETEK. Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Baker Hughes Company (US), Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (US) and others.

