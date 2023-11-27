Dental 3D Printing Market Revenue to Cross USD 16 billion by 2035, Registering at a CAGR 15.1% by 2035 | Roots Analysis

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report by Roots Analysis, the growing preference for high-quality dental products and growing prevalence of dental diseases is driving the growth in Dental 3D printing market.

Global Dental 3D Printing Market Overview

The global dental 3D printing market size was estimated at USD 2.9 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach over USD 16 billion by 2035, at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% in the forecast period 2023- 2035.

3D printing is a form of printing technology that helps to produce 3-dimensional objects layer-by-layer using computer-aided design. Dental 3D printing recently garnered attention due to the rising demand for innovative solutions to print complex dental models using different materials to treat crooked teeth. With dental 3D printing, dental experts can accurately design crowns, bridges, dentures, and dental implants. Digital dental 3D printing is time-saving and economical and enables manufacturing of high-quality dental products. The increasing scope of dental 3D printing has attracted the attention of the market players to the need to develop more solutions to improve the outcomes of dental surgeries. Owing to the significance and growing demand for high-quality dental products, the dental 3D printing market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Several market drivers are driving the dental 3D printing market, including increasing cases of dental caries worldwide and rising demand for 3D dental product model designing solutions. Oral health issues such as tooth decay, spacing, crooked teeth, and accidental injuries require dental restorative procedures to improve aesthetic appearance and function. Dental experts have begun using 3D-oriented dental printing technology to design dental models such as bridges, crowns, dental implants, and prosthetics, enabling quick restorative procedures with higher precision levels. Since dental 3D printing technology is becoming popular in dental healthcare practices, the market is anticipated to grow.

Market Restraints

Despite the market drivers, several market restraints restrict the implementation of dental 3D printers on a wide scale. One of the possible restraints includes a lack of skilled workforce and the high cost of dental 3D printing technology. Designing 3D models with computer-aided technology requires technical expertise. Therefore, lack of technical expertise becomes the leading market restraint that restricts the wide-scale adoption of the technology.

Growth Factors

Several growth factors are driving the dental 3D printing market which include growing demand for computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) to manufacture dental implants and products with high precision. Computer-aided design technology helps design customized dental prosthetics, such as dental bridges and crowns made of zirconium. Moreover, CAD/CAM helps reduce the requirement to wear temporary bridges/crowns during dental treatment. The cost of dental restoration has been reduced significantly due to the precise modeling of dental products. Driven by the benefits of dental 3D printing technology, the market is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years.

Dental 3D Printing Market Segments

Based on the type of printing, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into VAT Polymerization Technology, Powder Bed Fusion Technology, Polyjet Technology, Metal Extrusion Technology, and Other Technologies.

VAT polymerization technology is likely to lead the dental 3D printing market, capturing a 64% revenue share by 2035.

The market for powder bed fusion is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR in the forecast period, capturing 16% of the market share by 2035.

Based on the application, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into Prosthodontics, Orthodontics, Dental Implants, and Other Applications

The Prosthodontics segment drives the market, capturing 57% of the revenue share by 2035.

The Orthodontics segment is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher CAGR in the forecast period, capturing 24% of the dental 3D printing market share in 2035.

Based on the type of printing material, the dental 3D printing market is segmented into Resins, Plastics, Metals, Ceramics, and Other Materials.

The resins segment led the dental 3D printing market, capturing 54% of the revenue share 2035.

The plastics segment is likely to grow at a higher CAGR due to increasing demand for plastic-based dental crowns, bridges, and devices, holding 26% of the market share in 2035.

Based on the Regional Insights, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Rest of the World.

North America dominates the dental 3D printing market, capturing the largest revenue share of 42% in 2035.

Europe captures 30% of the dental 3D printing market share, which is anticipated to grow substantially in 2035.

Key Companies Profiled

The market report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that offer dental 3D printing services and solutions:

3D Systems

Asiga

BEGO

Carbon

Digital Wax Systems

Formlabs

Prodways

Rapid Shape

SprintRay

Stratasys

