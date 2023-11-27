Vanguard Renewables: Our Why

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Vanguard Renewables, based in Weston, Massachusetts, is a national leader in developing food and dairy waste-to-renewable energy projects. The Company owns and operates on-farm anaerobic digester facilities in the northeast and currently operates manure-only digesters in the south and west for Dominion Energy. Vanguard Renewables plans to expand nationwide to more than 150 anaerobic digestion facilities by 2026.

The Company is committed to advancing decarbonization by reducing greenhouse gas emissions from farms and food waste, generating renewable energy, and supporting regenerative agriculture on partner farms via Farm Powered® anaerobic digestion.

In 2020, Vanguard Renewables launched the Farm Powered Strategic Alliance along with founding members Starbucks, Unilever, and Dairy Farmers of America to tackle food waste generated by food and beverage manufacturers. That movement now includes more than 20 national industry leaders across food and beverage, healthcare, and non profit sectors.

Vanguard Renewables is a portfolio company of BlackRock Real Assets.

