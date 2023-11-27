Asset Marketing Services, LLC: Just Announced Brand New Gold and Silver Coin Program Approved by the King of England, Officially Developed and Minted by The Royal Mint

Millions of dollars in The Lion and The Eagle gold and silver coins will be made available for this First Time Ever Release.

EAGAN, MN / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / In a world brimming with treasures, some shine brighter and carry more profound stories. Enter the coin that unites nations: The Lion and The Eagle Proof Coin, a symbol that transcends time, culture, and borders. Crafted with meticulous precision and steeped in symbolism, it stands as a powerful representation of unity between two formidable nations- Great Britain and the United States.





2023 The Lion & The Eagle Proof

Obverse and reverse of the 1oz Gold The Lion and The Eagle Proof designed by John Mercanti

The Noble lion, representing Great Britain, and the majestic American Bald Eagle, symbolizing the United States, stand united on the coin's reverse. Their unwavering gazes exude a powerful aura of unity, strength, and shared values. The obverse features the portrait of His Majesty King Charles III and the British legal tender value in pounds.

In a historic first, The Royal Mint has teamed up with John Mercanti, distinguished American coin designer and 12th Chief Engraver for the U.S. Mint, to skillfully craft a masterpiece, paying homage to the enduring alliance between Great Britain and the United States.

Officially Approved by His Majesty King Charles III.

The creation of these The Lion and The Eagle Proof gold and silver coins, approved by His Majesty King Charles III, aligns with The Royal Mint's history spanning over 1,100 years as the Original Maker and its position at the pinnacle of technological advancement in the world of coin production.

Struck in Pure Gold and Silver

These 2023 The Lion and The Eagle Proofs are available from GovMint.com in six denominations struck in 99.99% gold and 99.9% fine silver with extremely small mintages.

"We are thrilled and honored to partner with the Royal Mint on the creation and development of this program and also be the exclusive distributor for The Lion and The Eagle Program," launching in 2023. Ted Smetana, Chief Commercial Officer, GovMint.com.

"Given the significance and history between our two great countries, paired with the amazing design and relative scarcity, we anticipate this new breakthrough Gold and Silver Coin program to be one of the best-selling coins of the year," Brian Johnson, Senior Marketing Director, GovMint.com.

For more information on the available products and how to purchase, visit https://www.govmint.com/lion-eagle-coins.

To learn more about the creation of the program visit https://www.royalmint.com/lion-eagle.

GovMint.com has been on the forefront of collectable numismatic coins since 1984 and specializes in selling rare and collectible coins, as well as a variety of other modern numismatic products and bullion. GovMint.com is The Best Source for Coins Worldwide®.

