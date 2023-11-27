The ASSEMBLY Show South and Quality Show South to Co-Locate in Nashville, TN in May 2024, Bringing Two Leading Events To One Location

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / BNP Media, publishers of ASSEMBLY Magazine and QUALITY Magazine are thrilled to announce the co-location of the publications two trade shows to be held at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN on May 1-2, 2024. This will be the 2nd year for The ASSEMBLY Show SOUTH which will be welcoming The QUALITY Show SOUTH to an expanded exhibit hall. One registration will give attendees access to both events, which will offer exceptional educational programming and dynamic networking functions.

"This is a booming time for manufacturing and the U.S. South is right in the heart of the action. According to our most recent annual capital spending survey, the South is projected to account for 31 percent of total spending this year, marking the fifth straight year this region has accounted for at least 30 percent of capital spending in the U.S.," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "We had a very successful event in 2023 and look forward to welcoming the exhibitors, speakers and attendees of The QUALITY Show South, giving our attendees the chance to meet with leading suppliers of testing, measurement, inspection, software, and quality equipment, in addition to the latest for assembly manufacturing."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with The ASSEMBLY Show South to provide the manufacturing industry in the Southern US with access to top-tier suppliers and cutting-edge quality and metrology experts on an array of topics," said Buck Bicek, publisher of Quality Magazine. "The Quality Show South will be the place to learn from experts at the top of their field and network with quality manufacturing professionals from across the southern U.S.-including automotive, appliances, electronics, aerospace, medical devices, and more."

The two events will bring together thousands of buyers and end users to see the latest equipment, products and technology with the most cutting-edge, top-of-the-line tools to streamline the manufacturing processes. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders, and uncover emerging trends that will provide endless resources on how to solve current challenges.

The 1st Annual ASSEMBLY Show South brought together 3,000+ manufacturing professionals to the Music City Center in Nashville, TN to source products from 150 exhibiting companies, share knowledge in the education program and network. The trade show and conference featured emerging trends and technologies related to assembly equipment and products including solutions for autonomous & electric mobility, robotics, automated assembly, fastening tools, pressing & riveting, and Industry 4.0 throughout a robust show floor.

The two events will feature 250+ leading vendors with working machinery and live demonstrations for attendees to interact with, including ASSEMBLY Show Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Desoutter Industrial Tools; and Bronze Sponsors Schmidt Technology, UJIGAMI by Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. The QUALITY Show South show floor will feature InnovMetric, FARO Technologies, 1factory, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions and many others.

The events will also offer pre-conference workshops on Tuesday, April 30th where attendees will have access to sessions held in partnership with the University of Tennessee Center for Industrial Services and the editorial staff of ASSEMBLY Magazine. There will also be a keynote presentation, Best in Show Awards, Learning Theaters in the Exhibit Hall, Networking Receptions, and more.

The ASSEMBLY Show South is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. The South Show will be held May 1- 2, 2024 with pre-conference workshops on Tuesday, April 30 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The ASSEMBLY Show will take place on October 22-24, 2024 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.

The QUALITY Show South is sponsored by Quality (www.qualitymag.com), the leading resource for manufacturing professionals focused on quality assurance and process improvement. The South Show will be held for the first time May 1-2 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The event will be co-located with ASSEMBLY Show South. Quality's cutting-edge multi-media platform includes an eMagazine, eNewsletters, webinars, social media, video, and more! The Quality Show is produced by BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

