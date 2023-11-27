Capgemini SE: Success of Capgemini's 10th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Mediarelations:

Victoire Grux

Tél.:+33604521655

E-mail:victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investorrelations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.:+33147545087

E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

SuccessofCapgemini's 10thEmployee Share Ownership Plan

Paris,November 27,2023- Capgemini todayannouncedthe largesuccessofitstenthEmployee Share OwnershipPlan (ESOP).

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: "As a strategic business and technology partner of large companies and organizations, the Group fully answers market demand for value generating solutions. With 50,000 employees subscribing, the sheer scale of this plan demonstrates once more the trust they place in Capgemini's strategy, resilience, and ambitions. Our annual ESOP is a key tool to share with them the value which they contribute to creating and an important attraction component for current and future talent."

This tenth employee shareholding plan was subscribed to by more than 50,000 employees in the 32 participating countries. This capital increase, aimed at associating employees with the development and performance of the Group, represents 1.8% of the Group's issued share capital and will contribute to maintain Capgemini's employee share ownership at year end at around 8% of the capital.

In accordance with the terms of the employee share ownership plan published on September 14, 2023, 3,200,000 new shares were subscribed at a unit price of 145.81 euros corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 166.63 euros (average over the 20 trading days prior to November 10, 2023). The corresponding capital increase of 467 million euros is scheduled for December 19, 2023.

This employee shareholding plan will be carried out without shareholder dilution. As part of the share buybacks announced on October 12, 2023 for this purpose, Capgemini bought back 3,200,000 shares, fully allocated to the cancellation objective, at an average price of 166.71 euros per share for a total amount of 533 million euros.

AboutCapgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through thnology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.

GettheFutureYouWant | www.capgemini.com

Attachment