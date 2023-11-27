Anzeige
Montag, 27.11.2023
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2023 | 17:58
Iveco Group N.V.: periodic report on the buyback program

Turin, 27th November 2023. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) announces that, under the ongoing initial tranche of the common share buyback program announced on 14th April 2023, the Company completed on a daily basis, starting from 20th November 2023 to 24th November 2023 the following transactions:

DateNumber of repurchased Common SharesAverage net price (euro)Total net consideration (euro)
20 November 202337,7007.2794274,431.53
21 November 202337,5007.2524271,965.48
22 November 202338,5007.1880276,739.09
23 November 202338,5007.2189277,926.51
24 November 202337,9007.2465274,642.18
Total190,1007.23671,375,704.79

An overall overview of the purchases carried out under the current share buyback program as well as the details of the above transactions, are available on the Company's corporate website at the following address: https://www.ivecogroup.com/investors/stock_information/share_buyback.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20231127_PR_Iveco_Group_Buyback (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0322fd00-a737-4f70-bf54-bd6e050819a1)

