Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 27.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
3-2-1 Kursexplosion – Biotech Wachstumswunder vor großartigen Zahlen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116P8 | ISIN: NL0010801007 | Ticker-Symbol: INX
Tradegate
27.11.23
17:02 Uhr
138,40 Euro
+0,90
+0,65 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
IMCD NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMCD NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,35139,2018:42
137,65138,9518:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2023 | 18:10
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IMCD N.V.: IMCD appoints Dorthe Mikkelsen as member of the Supervisory Board

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (27 November 2023, 18:00 CET) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading distribution partner, formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients, announces that Mrs. Dorthe Mikkelsen has been appointed as member of the Supervisory Board at the Extraordinary General Meeting of IMCD N.V. held on 27 November 2023.

The appointment is made with immediate effect and for a term expiring at the Annual General Meeting of 2028. More information on Dorthe Mikkelsen.

- xxx -

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 27 November 2023, 18:00 hrs CET.

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD N.V. based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global distribution partner and formulator of speciality chemicals and ingredients.IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.?

In 2022, with over 4,300 employees, IMCD realised a revenue of EUR 4,601 million. IMCD?N.V.'s?shares are traded at Euronext, Amsterdam?.

Media contact

IMCD Group
Marnie Kontovraki
Corporate Communications Director
+31 10 290 86 84
mediarelations@imcdgroup.com

IR contact

IMCD N.V.
Cecile Westerhuis
Company Secretary
+31 10 290 86 84
ir@imcdgroup.com


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.