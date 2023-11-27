Revenue Solutions, Inc.: RSI, Leader in SaaS Solutions for Government, Expands to Serve Federal Agencies?

With a proven record in revenue management and data analytics at state and local levels, Revenue Solutions, Inc. appoints Marianne Meagher as Vice President of Federal Solutions as the firm looks for growth within the federal market.

WEST PEMBROKE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / Revenue Solutions, Inc. (RSI), a leading partner for government agencies with cutting-edge tax, property, and revenue solutions, announces their expansion to the federal market space to assist agencies in modernization and compliance with the mandate of "Cloud First" systems.?

Leading RSI's Federal Solutions practice will be Marianne Meagher, who joins the company as Vice President of Federal Solutions. Meagher has more than 25 years of federal experience, working closely with defense, intelligence, healthcare, and other civilian agencies on data analytics and business intelligence integrations.??

"Our new focus on federal agencies will allow us to help them use RSI's SaaS platform to enhance and modernize existing processes while providing cost savings and a better customer experience both inside and outside of the agency," Meagher said. "I am honored to be part of the team bringing this innovation to the space and look forward to working with the RSI teams and clients."?

"Marianne's background and expertise is what RSI needs to successfully develop and promote new solutions to a broad set of federal government agencies," said Trent Wade, EVP Solutions for RSI. "We are excited she has joined our team and look forward to the success she will bring to RSI and a new group of clients."?

Meagher's appointment comes as federal agencies work toward implementing the official federal cloud computing strategy known as "Cloud Smart." The plan, unveiled in June 2019, outlines the steps agencies should take in migrating to a safe and secure cloud IT infrastructure that also provides cost savings and faster services.?

RSI will assist government agencies with their Cloud Smart migration in addition to realizing both cost savings and enhanced productivity using revX, its low-code, no-code Fed Ramp in process platform, which is available in the Microsoft Azure Impact 5-level cloud. RSI takes the holistic view and has expanded their suite of solutions and offerings to also include Citizen Engagement, Premium Consulting and Advanced Analytics that bolster project success and sustainability. ?

Cloud Smart calls for agency modernization, including improved data management that ensures the integrity and quality of data. The revolutionary revX platform can ingest structured and unstructured data, using RSI's artificial intelligence and machine learning engine to solve the problem of data integrity and quality issues.?

RSI helps agencies achieve the Cloud Smart goal of improved citizen experiences by prioritizing human-centric design and streamlining technology, creating a "digital front door" that allows clients to walk through with ease and find the path to the services they need.

To learn more about RSI's solutions for federal government, please visit the RSI website.??

About Revenue Solutions??

Founded in 1996, Revenue Solutions, Inc. the trusted, collaborative partner leading governments to innovation. As thought leaders with industry-leading expertise, RSI designs, develops, and implements state-of-the-art solutions including tax-integrated processing with RPE and revX, TaxMaster, Citizen Engagement services, and Emerging Solutions (Premium Consulting and Advanced Analytics). Offered as Software as a Service (SaaS), revX is the preferred platform for government revenue processing. RSI empowers Federal, State and Local government agencies with solutions that streamlines government operations and improves citizen services. For over 25 years, RSI has delivered cutting-edge, fully configurable, transformative technology solutions across hundreds of client projects across North America. Learn more at www.rsidelivers.com.

