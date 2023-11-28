Otonomus Vice President Khalil Ziade Jr.'s Pioneering Success in Tulum

Khalil Ziade Jr. of Las Vegas Delights Investors

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2023 / In a remarkable success story, Las Vegas entrepreneur Khalil Ziade Jr. has astutely led a group of retail investors to significant gains in the thriving property market near Tulum on the Mexican Riviera Maya, built by the Las Vegas company, Otonomus. Ziade's Casa Cedra project, built by the Las Vegas company, Otonomus, featuring 10 villas, not only met its promises but exceeded expectations, with individual villa values, directly upon completion, conservatively estimated at nearly 18% above the original asking price, far surpassing the cautious 12% increase initially predicted.

The mastermind of a real estate success

Mr. Ziade Jr.'s methodical approach, blending innovation with conservative financial strategies, transforms potential into lucrative opportunities, setting a new standard for success.

The success of Casa Cedra is not confined to property appreciation; owners are reporting robust rental bookings through various platforms, yielding above-market returns on their investments. The villas, boasting two bedrooms, a rooftop solarium, and a private pool, have garnered praise for their modern design, impeccable furnishings, and prime location near downtown Tulum and the prestigious 5-star Tulum padél and tennis club. Tulum Beach and its vibrant attractions are within easy walking distance.

Mr. Ziade Jr.'s foresight in recognizing Tulum as the Caribbean's emerging tourist and business hub has proven lucrative. Conducting thorough research, he identified Tulum's potential and its commitment to sustainability and livability, differentiating it from mass tourism destinations. The region's enhanced connectivity, including a new international airport and improved rail access, further contributed to Tulum's appeal.

Owners of Casa Cedra villas commend the efficient booking system implemented by Otonomus Hospitality, based in Las Vegas, and the local property management company established by Ziade Jr., providing hassle-free maintenance, check-in, and check-out services. The positive reception of Casa Cedra has solidified Ziade Jr.'s reputation as a shrewd investor, with his latest venture, a 48-unit complex in Tulum, already experiencing high demand even before its official launch.

Though well pleased with the positive reception of his initiatives, Mr. Ziade Jr. remains composed and modest. He attributes the success of his two Tulum projects to careful market analysis underpinned exceptionally conservative financial projections: "You need to be a bit of a pessimist to find real and tangible value. That way, when you are later proved wrong, everybody is happy.

