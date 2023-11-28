Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - Sagebrush Health ("Sagebrush"), which eliminates healthcare disparities through social justice and equal access, has acquired the Ryan White HIV/AIDS grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). The national grant will enable Sagebrush to broaden its reach and serve communities more effectively by providing invaluable resources in the realm of sexual health awareness and services.





Sagebrush Health provides accessible, comprehensive sexual health services nationwide.

Sagebrush firmly believes in universal access to healthcare, a principle that is ingrained in its mission and vision. From its inception, the organization has been committed to providing services to all, irrespective of demographic factors such as age, gender, race, or socio-economic status. The acquisition of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS grant aligns perfectly with this ethos, further cementing its dedication to this cause.

Backed by the grant, Sagebrush will work to enhance community awareness and understanding of sexual health, including comprehensive awareness campaigns, workshops, and seminars. These initiatives will aim to break down social stigmas about sexual diseases, disseminate accurate information, and empower individuals to make informed decisions about their sexual health.

Sagebrush will also leverage the grant's provision for STI testing and treatment to combat the alarming rate of sexually transmitted infections. Sagebrush has designed a robust response that will include making STI testing and treatment services more accessible and affordable. The grant will enable Sagebrush to help curb the spread of STIs and improve the sexual health landscape in the communities they serve.

Also on the horizon is Sagebrush's expansion, both nationally and into rural areas, particularly those that have been historically underserved in terms of healthcare. Sagebrush will leverage the Ryan White HIV/AIDS grant to strategically bring their top-notch services to communities that need them the most, ensuring that everyone, regardless of their location, has access to quality healthcare.

The Ryan White HIV/AIDS grant in conjunction with Sagebrush marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey. It will not only boost their capacity to serve the community but also help push the boundaries of what is possible in the realm of sexual health services. With this grant, Sagebrush is set to make a substantial difference in the lives of many, reaffirming its commitment to universal healthcare access.

About Sagebrush Health

Sagebrush Health is dedicated to eliminating healthcare disparities by promoting social justice in healthcare and ensuring equal access. It prioritizes community-engaged health improvement and adapts to meet the needs of its patients and communities. Sagebrush Health strives to stay abreast of advancements in HIV, AIDS, STIs, and viral hepatitis so that it can eliminate new infections. Its services, including free STD testing, PrEP, PEP, and copay coverage for medications, are aimed at individuals facing financial barriers.

For more information about how Sagebrush Health is achieving nationwide accessibility and equity in specialty healthcare services, please visit its website or contact:

Rodbel Rodriguez

Director of Community Relations and Engagement

rodbel.rodriguez@sagebrushhealth.com

