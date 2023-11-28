Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2023) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Mithril Token (MITHRIL) on November 27, 2023. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the MITHRIL/USDT trading pair, which went live at 10:00 UTC on November 27 already.

Mithril Token (MITHRIL) is the governance token of Climbers, a battle royale racing Gamefi project with stage editing and character medals developed by veteran Japanese studio Platinum Egg, enabling holders to vote on user-generated stages and earn from popular stages while also getting early access to purchase new character tokens.

Introducing Climbers: The Cutting-Edge Battle Royale Racing GameFi

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Mithril Token (MITHRIL), the governance token of Climbers, a battle royale racing Gamefi project with stage editing and character medals developed by veteran Japanese studio Platinum Egg, enabling holders to vote on user-generated stages and earn from popular stages while also getting early access to purchase new character tokens.

The core gameplay of Climbers is built around fast-paced, last-man-standing races across clever stages designed by players themselves using the built-in Stage Editor. By racing across obstacles, collecting prizes, and avoiding elimination, players can earn token incentives after each round. Popular stages and their creators also earn revenue from community votes and overall play activity on their designs. This economy based on user contributions helps sustain engagement.

Powering the entire experience is a multi-token system with the governance token $MITHRIL at its core. As the key token, $MITHRIL holders get special privileges and benefits such as early access to purchase new character medal NFTs before public sales and exclusive voting rights to rank user-generated stages. These special perks make owning and staking $MITHRIL an integral part of participating actively in the Climbers ecosystem.

As a gameplay-first GameFi title, Climbers pushes the boundaries of what a blockchain game can offer players. With sustainable tokenomics, AAA-quality art, and multiple community-focused features, Climbers aims to attract both crypto enthusiasts and mainstream gamers alike after launching in Nov 2023 for mobile and PC platforms.

About MITHRIL Token

MITHRIL is the multi-purpose governance and utility token that powers Climbers, the innovative battle royale racing GameFi built on user-generated content and unique character NFTs. As the key token, MITHRIL enables holders to actively shape and participate in the Climbers ecosystem by providing voting rights to rank popular user-created stages, priority access to purchase character medal NFT presales before public listings, and the ability to earn revenue when backed stages perform well. With critical utility spanning governance, platform access, and incentivization, staking and owning MITHRIL is integral for users who want to contribute to and thrive in the Climbers metaverse. As Climbers aims to push blockchain gaming into the mainstream after launching in Nov 2023, the undertakings of MITHRIL will help drive sustainable growth and value.

Based on Polygon, MITHRIL has a total supply of 50 million (i.e. 50,000,000). The Polygon-based token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on November 27, 2023. Investors who are interested in MITHRIL can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

