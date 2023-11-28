

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to a 1-week high of 147.99 against the U.S. dollar and a 5-day high of 187.06 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 148.67 and 187.70, respectively.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to 6-day highs of 162.21 and 168.22 from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.84 and 168.33, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen edged up to 97.89 and 90.35 from Monday's closing quotes of 98.21 and 90.64, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 6-day high of 108.81 against the Canadian dollar, from Monday's closing value of 109.16.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 146.00 against the greenback, 183.00 against the pound, 157.00 against the euro, 166.00 against the franc, 96.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 107.00 against the loonie.



