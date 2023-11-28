

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer confidence survey results from Germany and France are due on Tuesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the market research group Gfk is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey results. The forward-looking consumer sentiment is expected to rise to -27.9 in December from -28.1 in November.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes consumer sentiment survey results. Economists forecast the consumer sentiment index to remain unchanged at 84 in November.



At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank releases monetary aggregates for October. M3 is forecast to fall 0.9 percent annually after declining 1.2 percent in September.



In the meantime, manufacturing Purchasing Managers' survey results are due from Austria.



At 6.00 am ET, retail sales data for October is due from Ireland.



