Mojaik (FEE) is a blockchain platform that offers unlimited transaction speed and low transmission costs by integrating multiple multi-chains, utilizing an innovative economic model based on Fee and Time, and enabling seamless compatibility with various cryptocurrencies.

Introducing Mojaik

The TimeStope project started in 2020 with the goal of using time as a valuable asset, and it introduced a methodology for mining three types of Time: Cheon, Ji, and In. The project relied on advertising rewards and investor funding to sustain itself. Over time, it transitioned from a database ledger to a blockchain ledger. The Mojaik platform, also known as Fee Chain, was developed as an evolution of the TimeStope project. Mojaik aims to overcome the limitations of traditional blockchain networks by offering unlimited transaction speed and low transmission costs. It introduces the concept of mosaics, allowing for the integration of multiple blockchains and the flexibility to adapt to future technological changes.

Furthermore, Mojaik's economic model is outlined. It introduces the concept of Fee, a blockchain asset that can be staked, and Time, a reward token based on time. Time rewards are provided to users for various activities within the Mojaik ecosystem. The text also explains the integration of Mojaik with other blockchain networks, emphasizing its goal of creating a unified crypto economy that can seamlessly interact with various blockchains.

Lastly, the Mojaik team and its founder, Seung Il Chung (Solomon), are introduced. Solomon has a background in technology and has been involved in various innovative projects throughout his career, including the development of the Korea Electronic Taxbill and the Zing Chat platform in Vietnam. His involvement in the Mojaik project reflects his commitment to advancing blockchain technology and creating a versatile and interconnected blockchain ecosystem.

About FEE Token

FEE serves as the mainnet asset and can be staked, while Time is a reward token based on time, with various ways of earning it outlined, such as through ownership compensation for virtual spaces and smart deposits for other cryptocurrencies. The Mojaik platform aims to integrate with various other blockchain networks and coins, allowing seamless interaction between different crypto economies. Additionally, the Mojaik team's background and achievements, including the development of the TimeStope project and the Fee.Chain (Mojaik platform) project, are highlighted in the token information.

Based on POLY, FEE has a total supply of 50 billion (i.e. 50,000,000,000). It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on December 1, 2023. Investors who are interested in FEE can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then. The listing of FEE token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

