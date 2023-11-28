Anzeige
28.11.2023 | 07:06
Wayne Hills Bryant AI: Wayne Hills Launches Human Avatar A.I. Service

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI startup Wayne Hills Bryant A.I. (Hereinafter referred to as Wayne Hills) from South Korea has introduced Human Avatar A.I., a new service designed to create lifelike virtual avatars from simple text inputs. This technology, which allows for the creation of virtual characters complete with lip synchronization and narration, is set to revolutionize content creation in media, broadcasting, and entertainment.

? Source: Wayne Hills Bryant A.I

In recent collaboration with Kakao Brain, Wayne Hills is developing advanced AI solutions, including the 'Wayne Hills Neural Network AI'. This service is aimed at enabling the creation of video content directly from thoughts. Furthermore, by 2024, Wayne Hills plans to allow global users to generate a wide range of AI-driven content, from webtoons to music, democratizing creative activities for all users.

Lately, the company's technology was awarded the 1st Grade GS(Good Software) certification and the South Korea's Minister of Science and ICT Award recognizing its innovative contributions to AI development.

Job Categories That Benefit from Human Avatar A.I

  • Digital Media Pros: Ideal for online content creation and storytelling.
  • Marketers & PR: For innovative branding and customer engagement.
  • Corporate Trainers: For interactive educational content and training.
  • Virtual Event Organizers: For unique AI-hosted events and conferences.
  • Social Media Creators: For trendsetting content on social platforms.
  • E-commerce Retailers: For virtual showcasing & enhanced shopping.
  • CS Managers: For personalized and efficient AI-driven customer support.
  • HR Professionals: For immersive recruitment and training experiences.
  • Healthcare: Awareness and innovative telemedicine applications.

Wayne Hills Bryant A.I

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3LEHnPJ
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3PUz70P
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3ttQqwL
Email: pr@waynehills.co

Photo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2286808/Source_Wayne_Hills_Bryant_A_I.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wayne-hills-launches-human-avatar-ai-service-301998724.html

