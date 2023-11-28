Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Key information relating to the dividend for the third quarter 2023

Bermuda, November 28, 2023
Key information relating to the dividend to be paid by Avance Gas Holding Ltd. for the third quarter 2023:
Dividend amount: $0.50
Declared currency: USD
Last day including right: December 6, 2023
Ex-date: December 7, 2023
Record date: December 8, 2023
Payment date: December 15, 2023
Date of Approval: November 27, 2023
For further queries, please contact:
Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO
Email: IR@avancegas.com
Tel: +47 23 11 40 00
ABOUT AVANCE GAS Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) and owns twenty LPG ships consisting of fourteen modern VLGCs on water as well as two dual fuel LPG VLGCs for delivery in early 2024 and now four dual fuel MGCs for delivery in 2025 and 2026. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act