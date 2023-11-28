Qmerit and Jumptech Forge Fleet Electrification Strategic Partnership

Will Enable Fleet Operators to Speed Transition to EVs

LONDON, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmerit, a leading EV and electrification company for residential and commercial applications, is partnering with Jumptech, a leading platform for managing green tech installations and deployment. The partnership will expedite work-order distribution and scale up capacity to serve UK fleet customers. The Jumptech and Qmerit established ecosystems of installation partners combined with Qmerit's service management capability bring a new proposition to the market.

Through this collaboration, UK automotive OEMs, EVSE manufacturers, car dealerships, and fleet management companies (FMCs) can seamlessly facilitate charge point installation for EV fleets - enabling fleet operators to accelerate their transition towards EVs both at home and at work.

Fleet managers can also stay updated without direct involvement in the installation process. The specialist fleet workflow will not only simplify handling of quote approvals to FMCs, but also allow real-time communication among FMCs, Qmerit and installers for a frictionless installation process. And the ability to track and keep drivers informed throughout the process will optimise EV drivers' experiences."

This commitment to transparency and quality control will ensure that every interaction, from enquiry to charge-point installation, aligns seamlessly with Qmerit's commitment to excellence.

"We're proud to welcome Qmerit to the Jumptech ecosystem, bringing their high-quality installation management services to the UK," said Jumptech CEO Charlie Bodycote.

"Partnerships such as these have been key to Qmerit's ascent to singular market leadership - with our customers benefiting most," said Qmerit COO Oliver Phillips. "And our new partnership with Jumptech will add significant, lasting benefits for UK customers and electricians alike."

Qmerit's Unique Workforce Management Platform

With more than 25 years' experience at certified electrical contractor network management, Qmerit has been a leader in EV charge point installations in North America, enhancing the customer experience of OEMs and fleet drivers. Qmerit's unique distributed workforce management platform delivers programmes mapped to a business's objectives, improving organisational performance and minimising management intervention.

Qmerit's digital platform and Qmerit Charge@Home Assessment tool are designed to maximise driver satisfaction and minimise OEM, dealership and fleet company involvement. Qmerit helps companies become fleet ready through a range of programmes to simplify charging installation for drivers, removing barriers to EV purchasing while facilitating ownership.

About Qmerit

Qmerit, North America's leading provider of distributed workforce management for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, has extended its footprint in innovative leadership and success to the UK. Simplifying electrification adoption for residential and C&I markets, Qmerit delivers value-driven services through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation, integration and maintenance. Qmerit partners with top automakers from Europe, Asia and the U.S. Qmerit's customer experience (NPS) leads the industry by a wide margin - due to its relentless pursuit of quality at the point of service. For more information, please visit: www.qmerit.uk and connect on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and Instagram .

About Jumptech

Jumptech has developed a proven installation and aftercare management platform to enable green electrification technologies such as heat pumps, solar panels & battery storage and EV charging. Leveraging smart technology, strategic thinking, and a wealth of industry expertise, Jumptech's ecosystem seamlessly optimises processes and connects people across the whole device lifecycle: from pre-sales, financing, and commissioning to monitoring, maintenance and customer service. Its Green Tech Installation Management Platform is the driving force behind electrification, helping electrical installers, equipment manufacturers, automotive & lease sales providers, wholesalers & retailers, energy suppliers, and charge point operators compete, grow and scale in a rapidly changing landscape. www.jumptech.eco

