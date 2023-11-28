

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 3-week high of 1.6530 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.6575.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to nearly a 4-month high of 0.6632 and a 1-week high of 0.9021 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6606 and 0.8994, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.0855 against the NZ dollar, from Monday's closing value of 1.0833.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.63 against the euro, 0.69 against the greenback, 0.91 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.



