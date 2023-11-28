

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Swiss pharma major Novartis AG (NVS) on Tuesday said they are upgrading its mid-term earnings and sales guidance.



The pharma firm expects around more than 40 percent in core operating income margin by 2027, driven by continued strong momentum of key growth drivers.



It also expects mid-term sales guidance to be 5 percent CAGR from 2022 till 2027.



On Monday, Novartis shares closed at $97.70, down 0.04% on the New York Stock Exchange.



