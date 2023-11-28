

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the U.S. dollar and the euro in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-month high of 0.6115 and nearly a 1-month high of 1.7928 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6096 and 1.7962, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.62 against the greenback and 1.76 against the euro.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

