IamFire Plc - Extension of Discounted Capital Bond and Name Change

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU No. 596/2014) which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

IamFire plc

AQSE: FIRE

("FIRE" or the "Company")

Discounted Capital Bond

IamFire plc is pleased to announce that it extended the Discounted Capital Bond ("DCB") with Hawk Investment Holdings Limited ("the Bondholder") for a further 12 months to 24 November 2024.

As announced on 27 August 2020, Fire entered into the DCB with the Bondholder pursuant to the terms and conditions of the DCB agreement.

The DCB agreement was originally for a period of 36 months which expired and had subsequently been extended for a further period ending 24 November 2023. The parties have now agreed to extend the terms of the DCB agreement for a further 12 months ending on 24 November 2024.

Name Change

The Directors have proposed that at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on 11 December 2023 to put a resolution to shareholders to change the name of the Company to WeCap plc.

The Directors believe that the name change will better reflect the essence and strategy of the Company which is, in effect, raising capital and providing support for its investee companies. In addition to the name change the Company proposes to roll out a new website and social media platforms all with the aim of providing better awareness for our investee companies, in particular the predominant weighting given to WeShop in our portfolio.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT ENDS

