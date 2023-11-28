Helium Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM, Proposed Change of Investment Strategy & Proposed Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 28

Helium Ventures plc

("Helium Ventures" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM, Proposed Change of Investment Strategy

& Proposed Change of Name

Helium Ventures plc (AQSE:HEV), announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") for 2023 will be held at 10 am (UK) on 21 December 2023, at Eccleston Yards, 25 Eccleston Place, London, United Kingdom, SW1W 9NF.

The Notice of AGM will be made available on the Company's website ( www.heliumvs.com ), with hard copies being sent to shareholders as applicable in accordance with communications preferences.

Proposed change of Investment Strategy

At the Company's forthcoming AGM, the Company will seek shareholder approval to change the investment strategy of the Company to the following:

"It is proposed that the Company change its investment strategy to focus on opportunities in the technology sector. In an era where technology is reshaping industries and redefining the way we live and work, the Company is committed to identifying and supporting tech enterprises that are developing the technology landscape. The resulting investment(s) may be in a company, partnership or a special purpose vehicle. The Company expects to target such opportunities in the technology sector which require funding to complete development, commercialise its technology or progress its operations. The Company will also focus on those opportunities which would provide the Company with an economic interest (by equity, royalty or debt participation) and a controlling interest (through board or management positions) and whose potential value, over the long term, is greater than the price and costs expended by the Company to acquire them.

The Company also reserves the ability to make investments outside of the technology sector, if the Directors believe that they will bring long-term value to shareholders. The Company does not propose to limit its search to any specific geographic location, however the Directors will ensure that the geographic location of any investment opportunity is suitable for institutional investment in the London market."

Proposed change of name

At the Company's forthcoming AGM, the Company will seek shareholder approval to change the name of the Company to Eastwood Capital PLC.

Further details regarding the Company's proposed change of name, including the new ticker code, and updated website address, containing the information required to be published pursuant to Rule 4.14 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook, will be announced in due course.

ENDS



Enquiries:

Helium Ventures plc Neil Ritson +44 (0) 20 3475 6834 Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (AQSE Corporate Adviser) Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti +44 (0) 20 72130 880