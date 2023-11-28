Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 28.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Minen-Aktien vor Mega-Hausse: Diese KUPFER-AKTIE bringt spektakuläre Gewinne!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Stuttgart
28.11.23
08:08 Uhr
1,206 Euro
-0,038
-3,05 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2281,26809:11
Dow Jones News
28.11.2023 | 08:31
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
28 November 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     50,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.258     GBP1.094 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.248     GBP1.084 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.252528    GBP1.088402

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,909,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6326       1.258         XDUB      09:07:58      00067900637TRLO0 
6863       1.248         XDUB      11:59:48      00067904276TRLO0 
2658       1.250         XDUB      13:16:16      00067905886TRLO0 
509       1.250         XDUB      13:16:16      00067905887TRLO0 
2867       1.250         XDUB      13:16:16      00067905888TRLO0 
3554       1.250         XDUB      13:20:16      00067905944TRLO0 
2669       1.250         XDUB      13:20:16      00067905945TRLO0 
3554       1.250         XDUB      14:13:16      00067907262TRLO0 
1694       1.250         XDUB      14:13:16      00067907263TRLO0 
6143       1.256         XDUB      15:00:00      00067908866TRLO0 
2533       1.254         XDUB      15:05:07      00067909067TRLO0 
4055       1.254         XDUB      15:05:07      00067909068TRLO0 
6575       1.254         XDUB      15:43:59      00067910820TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1037       109.40        XLON      08:38:32      00067899711TRLO0 
1400       109.40        XLON      08:38:32      00067899710TRLO0 
1400       109.40        XLON      08:38:32      00067899709TRLO0 
1400       109.40        XLON      08:38:32      00067899708TRLO0 
4969       109.20        XLON      08:38:32      00067899712TRLO0 
992       109.20        XLON      08:41:21      00067899739TRLO0 
1601       109.20        XLON      09:13:32      00067900789TRLO0 
1683       109.20        XLON      09:13:32      00067900788TRLO0 
1643       109.20        XLON      09:13:32      00067900787TRLO0 
1613       108.60        XLON      11:59:48      00067904275TRLO0 
3004       108.60        XLON      11:59:48      00067904274TRLO0 
1171       108.40        XLON      11:59:48      00067904273TRLO0 
4888       108.60        XLON      14:50:50      00067908525TRLO0 
128       108.60        XLON      14:50:50      00067908526TRLO0 
1750       108.80        XLON      15:00:00      00067908868TRLO0 
3701       108.80        XLON      15:00:00      00067908867TRLO0 
3794       108.60        XLON      15:02:16      00067908946TRLO0 
2149       108.80        XLON      15:02:16      00067908947TRLO0 
5327       108.60        XLON      15:20:53      00067909866TRLO0 
3059       108.60        XLON      15:21:31      00067909905TRLO0 
1400       108.60        XLON      15:58:18      00067911412TRLO0 
1400       108.60        XLON      15:58:18      00067911411TRLO0 
474       108.60        XLON      15:58:18      00067911410TRLO0 
17        108.60        XLON      15:58:18      00067911413TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  287545 
EQS News ID:  1782939 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.