Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 28-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28 November 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 27 November 2023 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,000 50,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.258 GBP1.094 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.248 GBP1.084 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.252528 GBP1.088402

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 656,909,888 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6326 1.258 XDUB 09:07:58 00067900637TRLO0 6863 1.248 XDUB 11:59:48 00067904276TRLO0 2658 1.250 XDUB 13:16:16 00067905886TRLO0 509 1.250 XDUB 13:16:16 00067905887TRLO0 2867 1.250 XDUB 13:16:16 00067905888TRLO0 3554 1.250 XDUB 13:20:16 00067905944TRLO0 2669 1.250 XDUB 13:20:16 00067905945TRLO0 3554 1.250 XDUB 14:13:16 00067907262TRLO0 1694 1.250 XDUB 14:13:16 00067907263TRLO0 6143 1.256 XDUB 15:00:00 00067908866TRLO0 2533 1.254 XDUB 15:05:07 00067909067TRLO0 4055 1.254 XDUB 15:05:07 00067909068TRLO0 6575 1.254 XDUB 15:43:59 00067910820TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1037 109.40 XLON 08:38:32 00067899711TRLO0 1400 109.40 XLON 08:38:32 00067899710TRLO0 1400 109.40 XLON 08:38:32 00067899709TRLO0 1400 109.40 XLON 08:38:32 00067899708TRLO0 4969 109.20 XLON 08:38:32 00067899712TRLO0 992 109.20 XLON 08:41:21 00067899739TRLO0 1601 109.20 XLON 09:13:32 00067900789TRLO0 1683 109.20 XLON 09:13:32 00067900788TRLO0 1643 109.20 XLON 09:13:32 00067900787TRLO0 1613 108.60 XLON 11:59:48 00067904275TRLO0 3004 108.60 XLON 11:59:48 00067904274TRLO0 1171 108.40 XLON 11:59:48 00067904273TRLO0 4888 108.60 XLON 14:50:50 00067908525TRLO0 128 108.60 XLON 14:50:50 00067908526TRLO0 1750 108.80 XLON 15:00:00 00067908868TRLO0 3701 108.80 XLON 15:00:00 00067908867TRLO0 3794 108.60 XLON 15:02:16 00067908946TRLO0 2149 108.80 XLON 15:02:16 00067908947TRLO0 5327 108.60 XLON 15:20:53 00067909866TRLO0 3059 108.60 XLON 15:21:31 00067909905TRLO0 1400 108.60 XLON 15:58:18 00067911412TRLO0 1400 108.60 XLON 15:58:18 00067911411TRLO0 474 108.60 XLON 15:58:18 00067911410TRLO0 17 108.60 XLON 15:58:18 00067911413TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Category Code: POS TIDM: CRN LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 287545 EQS News ID: 1782939 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

