28.11.2023 | 08:31
BWP REIT PLC - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX')

DJ BWP REIT PLC - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 

IPSX (-) 
BWP REIT PLC - Cancellation of admission to trading on the International Property Securities Exchange ('IPSX') 
28-Nov-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
IPSX confirms the cancellation of the admission to trading of the securities set out below, effective from 8.00 a.m. on 
28 November 2023. 
 
Issuer        Security Description               IPSX Market      ISIN 
BWP REIT PLC     Ordinary shares of 10 pence each         IPSX Wholesale    GB00BQ1NFW69

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      - 
Sequence No.:  287539 
EQS News ID:  1782899 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1782899&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2023 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

