

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (RR.L, RYCEF.PK), an aerospace and defense company, on Tuesday set its midterm earning targets. Further, the company confirmed its outlook for the fiscal 2023.



Ahead of the capital markets day, the company said it is expecting an operating profit between 2.5 billion pounds and 2.8 billion pounds in the mid-term with operating margin between 13 percent and 15 percent.



The defense company continues to expect underlying operating profit to be between 1.2 billion pounds and 1.4 billion pounds.



On Tuesday, Rolls-Royce shares closed at 243.20 pence, up 0.91% on the London Stock Exchange.



