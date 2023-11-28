COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased for the third straight month in October, though at a slower pace, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.4 percent gain in September.
Clothing sales alone grew 1.8 percent monthly in October, closely followed by a 1.7 percent higher demand for food and other groceries. On the other hand, sales of other consumables dropped by 1.1 percent.
On a yearly basis, retail sales increased at a faster rate of 3.7 percent in October, after a 1.7 percent rebound in the previous month.
