

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish retail sales increased for the third straight month in October, though at a slower pace, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose 0.3 percent month-on-month in October, following a 0.4 percent gain in September.



Clothing sales alone grew 1.8 percent monthly in October, closely followed by a 1.7 percent higher demand for food and other groceries. On the other hand, sales of other consumables dropped by 1.1 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales increased at a faster rate of 3.7 percent in October, after a 1.7 percent rebound in the previous month.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen! Hier klicken