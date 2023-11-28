

LUTON (dpa-AFX) - EasyJet Plc (ESYJY.PK, EZJ.L), a British low-cost airline company, on Tuesday reported a turnaround to profit for the full year 2023, amidst an increase in revenue, mainly due to pricing strength, increased flown capacity, improved load factors, and the continued growth of EasyJet holidays.



For the 12-month period to September 30, the company posted a pre-tax income of 432 million pounds, compared with a loss of 208 million pounds, registered last year.



Headline pre-tax income was at 455 million pounds as against previous year's loss of 178 million pounds.



After tax, profit stood at 324 million pounds or 42.7 pence per share as against last year's loss of 169 million pounds or 22.4 pence per share.



Headline post-tax income was at 341 million pounds, compared with a loss of 147 million pounds a year ago.



Headline operating earnings surged to at 476 million pounds from 3 million pounds a year ago.



Operating income was at 453 million pounds, compared with a loss of 27 million pounds in 2022.



EBITDAR more than doubled at 1.126 billion pounds, compared with 539 million pounds last year.



The airline's capacity improved to 92.6 million seats from last year's 81.5 million seats.



The number of passengers stood at 82.8 million, compared with 69.7 million a year ago.



Load factor rose to 89 percent from 86 percent in 2022. Airline revenue per seat was at 79.84 pounds as against previous year's 66.23 pounds.



Airline revenue per available seat kilometre or RASK climbed to 6.52 pence from 5.54 pence a year ago.



Total revenue was 8.171 billion pounds, up from 5.769 billion pounds a year ago.



Considering EasyJet's strong financial results in 2023, the Board is proposing an ordinary dividend of 4.5 pence per share.



Looking ahead, the company said: 'Early winter results for FY24 will see an impact from the conflict in the Middle East, which started on 7th October. Despite positive underlying strength, easyJet does not currently expect its Q1 loss to improve year on year. The present booking strength for summer 2024, coupled with supply constraints in Europe, provide a positive outlook for the year as a whole.'



