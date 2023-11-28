Reply recognized as System Integration Partner of the Year EMEA and Industry Partner of the Year Energy and Utilities Global.

Reply, a global systems integrator and consulting firm and AWS Premier Consulting partner, is excited to announce it is a recipient of two 2023 Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards, which recognize leaders around the globe playing a key role helping customers drive innovation and build solutions on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards celebrate a wide range of AWS Partners, whose business models have embraced specialization, innovation, and cooperation over the past year. Geo and Global AWS Partner Awards recognize partners whose business models continue to evolve and thrive on AWS as they work with customers.

A panel of AWS experts selected the winners based on strict criteria. Reply is excited to announce it has received:

Global Industry Partner of the Year Energy and Utilities, which recognizes top AWS Partners with the AWS Energy Competency who help customers build and implement advanced solutions powered by AWS across the industry value chain. Leveraging skills and solutions based on the cloud, IoT, big data, advanced analytics and artificial intelligence, Reply is supporting operators in developing new tools to evolve energy component forecasting and monitoring processes, optimize operations, and activate new services and interaction patterns with consumer and enterprise customers.

EMEA System Integrator Partner of the Year, for the second year in a row, recognizing top SI AWS Partners that has provided significant contributions related to revenue, launched opportunities, net new certified individuals, and AWS designations earned. Reply combines business consulting with innovative technological solutions with high-added value. Reply's experienced and highly specialized teams ensure that customers can benefit from advanced, secure and innovative solutions to transform their businesses.

Thanks to its companies specialized on AWS technologies Airwalk Reply, Comsysto Reply, Concept Reply, Data Reply, Discovery Reply, Retail Reply, Sense Reply and Storm Reply Reply combines a comprehensive offering which includes cloud migration, AI-driven applications, data analytics, and IoT solutions, all of which are designed to enable businesses to embrace digital transformation seamlessly, with deep knowledge of industrial sectors. By leveraging AWS's suite of cloud services, Reply can architect, develop, and deliver scalable, secure, and innovative solutions that cater to clients' unique challenges and goals.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply, said, "The collaboration with AWS demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation. We are pleased to have received these awards which demonstrate both the skills and expertise of our teams dedicated to AWS technologies. We will continue to create solutions that help our customers thrive in an increasingly digital world by combining our industry expertise, technological prowess, and AWS technologies."

Reply, with companies highly specialized on AWS technologies Airwalk Reply, Comsysto Reply, Concept Reply, Data Reply, Retail Reply, Sense Reply and Storm Reply over 900 AWS certifications and 14 AWS certified competencies, implements custom tailored platforms as well as ready to use solutions with fast time-to-market natively built on the AWS infrastructure. More information about Reply and AWS partnership here.

