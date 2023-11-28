Deurne, 28 November 2023 - Ebusco (Euronext: EBUS), a pioneer and frontrunner in the development of electric buses, charging systems, and energy storage, has been selected by Italian central purchasing organisation Consip in the category "suburban buses in Class I". Under this selection, Ebusco will offer the Ebusco 2.2 to Italian authorities and operators without the need to issue a European tender.



Consip is the National Public Administration Procurement Center of Italy which enables local governments to perform public purchases while stimulating a competitive participation of bidders in public tenders. The Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) is the sole shareholder of Consip.



Through an extensive tender process, Ebusco was selected as a supplier for electric suburban buses. Operators can order a pre-defined Ebusco 2.2 low floor bus with a battery pack of more than 400 kWh through the Consip system. If operators want to deviate from the standardised configuration, they can issue a mini tender to the selected OEMs. The total number of buses rewarded under the suburban lot for the selected group of six suppliers is 250 buses over the next 18 months with a possible extension of 6 months. This framework agreement allows Ebusco to enter the Italian market in an efficient way with the Ebusco 2.2.



Peter Bijvelds, CEO of Ebusco comments: "We are proud and honoured to be selected by Consip and it is clearly a next step to expand our footprint in Europe. With the Ebusco 2.2, we continue to have a modern electric bus with excellent energy consumption performance leading to a competitive Total Cost of Ownership. We are happy to see that we have now taken a first step in Italy and look forward to working with the Italian authorities to reduce the carbon footprint through the deployment of zero-emission public transport."

