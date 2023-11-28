DJ Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc (STPU LN) Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2023 / 09:28 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor US Curve Steepening 2-10 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 93.434 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15061987 CODE: STPU LN ISIN: LU2018762653 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762653 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU LN Sequence No.: 287707 EQS News ID: 1783333 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 28, 2023 03:29 ET (08:29 GMT)